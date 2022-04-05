Food Prices Will Continue To Rise for Next Three Months

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04/04/2022 John Catsimatidis, the owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, argues that in the next 30 to 45 days food prices will soar another 10% amid an inflationary environment.