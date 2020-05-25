New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan & The UN's Official NWO Website As The CDC Goes Door to Door

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Recently Spiro was joined by Helen Buyniski a journalist for RT, to breakdown the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 document titled ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.’
The 2010 Rockefeller document, particularly the ‘Lock-Step’ portion, laid out a scenario involving a global health pandemic. The document ultimately came to the conclusion, that the only way to mitigate a global pandemic, was by implementing China’s hardcore authoritarian police state lockdown as the model world wide.
And here we are today, as we find ourselves in this exact scenario, just a coincidence? Just about a month ago, on April 21st the Rockefeller Foundation released another document titled ‘National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities.’
In this report Spiro is joined by Helen Buyniski breakdown what the social engineers have in store for us in this Rockefeller blueprint document.
Spiro and Helen also discuss the United Nations New World Order website (yes it is real) in addition to recent reports of the CDC going door to door in Atlanta Georgia taking peoples blood for antibody tests related to the Coronavirus and much more.
Helen Buyniski Twitter
https://twitter.com/velocirapture23
Helen Buyniski Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA5PHT0us3EHiysaV0Q3ieg
United Nations New World Order Website
https://unnwo.org
United Nations NWO (UNNWO) Launches COVID 19 Coronavirus Focused International Day of Happiness 2020 Campaign Theme HAPPINESS FOR ALL TOGETHER
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/united-nations-nwo-unnwo-launches-110000578.html
April 2020 Rockefeller Foundation Paper Urges Testing and Tracing Entire US Population
https://thefreedomarticles.com/2020-rockefeller-foundation-paper-urges-testing-tracing-all-americans/
2020 Rockefeller Document
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/TheRockefellerFoundation_WhitePaper_Covid19_4_22_2020.pdf
2010 Rockefeller Document
https://norberthaering.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Scenarios-for-the-Future-ofTechnology-and-International-Development.pdf
Rockefeller Blue Print For Police State Triggered By Pandemic Exposed
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/03/rockefeller-blueprint-for-police-state-triggered-by-pandemic-exposed.html
CDC door-to-door antibody testing leaves many weary
https://www.cbs46.com/news/cdc-door-to-door-antibody-testing-leaves-many-weary/article_e2491a96-89b7-11ea-9398-e3723877fe01.html
President Trump Says He Will Mobilize Military To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/breaking-president-trump-says-he-will-mobilize-military-to-distribute-covid-19-vaccine.html
Setting The Stage For Phase 2 As States Deploy National Guard For Contact Tracing
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/setting-the-stage-for-phase-2-as-states-deploy-national-guard-for-contact-tracing.html
MEDIA IGNORES ISRAEL CONNECTION TO ERIC SCHMIDT’S PUSH FOR NY “SMART CITIES”
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/media-ignores-israel-connection-eric-schmidts-push-for-ny-smart-cities/
The more you know? Over a third of Americans apprehensive about Covid-19 vaccine, citing rushed development & trust issues
https://www.rt.com/usa/489395-americans-trust-coronavirus-vaccine-politicized/
COVID-19 Contact Tracing Training
https://www.coursera.org/learn/covid-19-contact-tracing?edocomorp=covid-19-contact-tracing
Vaccine against corona – initial Oxford clinical trials are disappointing
https://innovationorigins.com/update-vaccine-against-corona-initial-oxford-clinical-trials-are-disappointing/
TRUMP APPOINTS BIG PHARMA EXEC CONNECTED TO BILL GATES TO HEAD VACCINE DEVELOPMENTS
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/trump-appoints-big-pharma-exec-connected-bill-gates-head-vaccine-developments/
Trump’s Vaccine Czar Has Vast Ties to Drug Industry, Posing Possible Conflicts
https://dnyuz.com/2020/05/20/trumps-vaccine-czar-has-vast-ties-to-drug-industry-posing-possible-conflicts/
The United Nations Wants You To Stop Saying Gendered Words
https://reason.com/2020/05/18/united-nations-gender-neutral-language-twitter/
White House coronavirus vaccine advisor Moncef Slaoui to divest $12.4 million of Moderna holdings
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/18/coronavirus-vaccine-adviser-moncef-slaoui-to-divest-12point4-million-of-moderna-holdings.html
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