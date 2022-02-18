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Imposters!
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122 views • February 18, 2022
Dems In Distress
* Everybody hates their woke nonsense and they’re about to get annihilated.
* Scared Dems are stealing plays out of the GOP’s book.
* They sense a pending midterm rout, so they’re starting to act and sound like Republicans.
* The red wave is rising — and they’re getting nervous.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297982823001
* Everybody hates their woke nonsense and they’re about to get annihilated.
* Scared Dems are stealing plays out of the GOP’s book.
* They sense a pending midterm rout, so they’re starting to act and sound like Republicans.
* The red wave is rising — and they’re getting nervous.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297982823001
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