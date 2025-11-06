Why you should follow your first instinct.

Obviously, in the garden of Eden when God began to teach man, Adam and Eve had no reason to doubt or second guess God who is the Truth. After Adam and Eve sinned and acquired the knowledge of good and evil is logically when indecisiveness set in. Could it be that our first instinct is good, and then evil takes over in our indecision? Our evil brought God himself to indecision at least twice in the Holy Bible. In the garden of Eden, and before Noah and the flood. Fortunately, God has always chosen to keep mankind alive and not unleash his righteous wrath, just yet. And finally, one last thing to add in the name of indecision, “bartender, I guess I will have one more.” Have a great day.

Psalms 119/160 “The sum of thy word is truth: and every one of thy righteous ordinances endures forever.”