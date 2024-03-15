🔍 Unraveling Digital Addiction: The Illusion Of Choice 💻

🤔 Discover how psychologists are uncovering deep psychological circuits tied to attention deficit disorder with John Kish a teacher at St. Benedict’s Classical Academy 🚀
🤔 What we perceive as a free decision to pick up our phone may be less free than we assume. 📱
📊 This realization raises intriguing questions about our relationship with technology. Unlike avoiding a soda, digital addiction is more addictive and subtle. 🌟
🔊 Join the conversation and cultivate your knowledge by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 👀
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.