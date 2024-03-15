🔍 Unraveling Digital Addiction: The Illusion Of Choice 💻

🤔 Discover how psychologists are uncovering deep psychological circuits tied to attention deficit disorder with John Kish a teacher at St. Benedict’s Classical Academy 🚀

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3wizIlq

🤔 What we perceive as a free decision to pick up our phone may be less free than we assume. 📱

📊 This realization raises intriguing questions about our relationship with technology. Unlike avoiding a soda, digital addiction is more addictive and subtle. 🌟

🔊 Join the conversation and cultivate your knowledge by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 👀