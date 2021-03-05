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Two Songs from the Heart: Hear from Heaven and Trust in You
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31 views • March 05, 2021
This video features two inspirational Christian Contemporary songs that are illustrated by some of my photographs and other spiritual images that convey the idea that God's promises are true, based on His Covenant with Believers. The first song "Hear from Heaven" by Paul Girouard, is based on the famous Bible verse: 2 Chronicles 7:14, often applied as a prayer for revival in our nation. The second song "Trust in You" by Lauren Daigle, is based on the belief that God is faithful, no matter what circumstances we face in our lives. In these trying times, it is important that Patriots never lose sight of the truth that God is in control!
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