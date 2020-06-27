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POLISH INDEPENDENCE DAY MARCH IN WARSAW
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22 views • June 27, 2020
Radio Hussar celebrates 100 years of Poland regaining its independence at the march in Warsaw.
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All guests appearing on Radio Hussar - have authorized us the right to publish the conducted interviews, including audio, video and pictorial.
All the Radio Hussar material produced by Dan & Bryan is copyright protected ©
MUSIC USED IS BY:
Warszawianka Chor Polskiego Radia, Orkiestra Polskiego Radia
#News #Poland #POLANDINDEPENDENTSDAYMARCH
✔️Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RadioHussar
✔️Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RadioHussar
✔️Gab: https://gab.ai/RadioHussar
✔️Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/radiohussar/
✔️Minds: https://www.minds.com/RadioHussar
✔️Twitter: https://twitter.com/HussarRadio
✔️Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/radiohussarblog
✔️Pinterest: https://pl.pinterest.com/radiohussar/poland-radio-hussar/
✔️Vk: https://vk.com/club169570182
✔️Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/511567
✔️Steemit: https://steemit.com/@radiohussar/feed
✔️Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/radiohussar
✔️Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/707926-radio-hussar
All guests appearing on Radio Hussar - have authorized us the right to publish the conducted interviews, including audio, video and pictorial.
All the Radio Hussar material produced by Dan & Bryan is copyright protected ©
MUSIC USED IS BY:
Warszawianka Chor Polskiego Radia, Orkiestra Polskiego Radia
#News #Poland #POLANDINDEPENDENTSDAYMARCH
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