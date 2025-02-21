© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Microsoft Has Gone In An Entirely Different Direction In Quantum Computing, Using Spliced Electrons Instead Of Regular Cubits Or Photons To Run Their Chips, Like In Other Quantum Computers... The Quantum Part In Quantum Computing is Now Using Sub Atomic Particles As Its Main Fuel At The Processor Level... The Microsoft Variant Looks Well Ahead Of The Competition In Terms Of Being Applied By The Corporate Beast System But Others Are Aiming To Impress In Ways That Are Far Beyond Standard Computing....