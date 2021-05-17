More evidences, magnetic jab , nano particles in vaccinated people’s body

Every Depop Shot contains 50 Billion Nano Lipid Particles. Their bodies act as Magnets, ModeRNA over 400 Pfizer over 800 on the EMF. When they can place Metal on their forehead and it sticks you can say safely say that the hydrogel has penetrated the blood brain barrier. 5G Radar Weapon System will be able to turn things on and off in these fools who have now received a death sentence.



***I saw one video where the magnet was repelled. This could imply that the injection site contained ferromagnetic material. In other words a surplus of electrons are orbitting in one plane compared to other planes. In all of the others that I have seen, the magnet always atrracted; this implies that the site has become paramagnetic - becomes magnetic in a magnetic field and always attracts.In order for a magnet to STICK to anything - there needs to be IRON. FACT: there is a thing called nano medicine - they use nano metallics for different 'jobs' - like medicine delivery. They are called MNP's. Magnetic Nano Particles. One of those nano metallics that is very useful in nano medicine is IRON OXIDE nano metallic. ⁣One of the most widely used MNP types is iron oxide considering the high chemical and colloidal stability, high biocompatibility, and low cost. There is in fact IRON OXIDE nano metallic particles in these gene modifying injections. Problem with that is (IMHO) is EMF from WiFi and the incoming 5G internet of things and these now walking talking magnets called people....seems like a very bleak situation