JR Cofer Dreams Of Elijah. Andrew Henriques Gives Ellen White Writings To SDA. 4th Angel & The Youth
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
18 views • 3 months ago

ProphesyAgainTV pastor Andrew Henriques gives Ellen White books to an SDA Woman while JR Cofer has a dream of Elijah. The work of the 4th Angel is to go forward to prepare Seventh Day Adventists for what is coming upon this earth as an overwhelming surprise.


JR Cofer’s Death Prophesied In Bible Prophecy. Amar'e Stoudemire Embraces Sabbath. Biden Visits Asia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9serxCaBLA&t=2469s


 ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Funeral TBD. Present Truth SDA Pastor Violates God's Law. Gossip: https://youtu.be/gM2NbhXH0Pw?si=rKLISEcvc4Du86DB


3 SDA Pastors Will Die In 1 Month. Feed The Flock of the SDA Slaughter. Cutting Down Christmas Trees: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrdC7ul6oto&t=28s


The Greatest SDA Apostasy In Present Truth: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW


#ProphesyAgainTV

#JRCofer

#SDA

#Dream

#ProheticDream

#BibleProphecy

#Trump

#Catholics

#WhiteHouse

#Project2025

#Congress

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#AuroraBorealis


#KamalaHarris

#JoeBiden


#Climate

#WildFires

#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#Kamala

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays



darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

elijah the prophetspirit of prophecyprophetic dreamellen whitesda churchandrew henriquesseventh-day adventistsda sermon4th angelpresent truth sermonsda dreamellen white dreamprophesyagaintvfourth angelmidday power surgejr cofer dreamprophesyagaintv dreamelijah dreamdavid house dreamelijah messageadventist booksellen white booksellen white writingsellen white audiobooks
