JR Cofer Dreams Of Elijah. Andrew Henriques Gives Ellen White Writings To SDA. 4th Angel & The Youth

ProphesyAgainTV pastor Andrew Henriques gives Ellen White books to an SDA Woman while JR Cofer has a dream of Elijah. The work of the 4th Angel is to go forward to prepare Seventh Day Adventists for what is coming upon this earth as an overwhelming surprise.
JR Cofer’s Death Prophesied In Bible Prophecy. Amar'e Stoudemire Embraces Sabbath. Biden Visits Asia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9serxCaBLA&t=2469s
ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Funeral TBD. Present Truth SDA Pastor Violates God's Law. Gossip: https://youtu.be/gM2NbhXH0Pw?si=rKLISEcvc4Du86DB
3 SDA Pastors Will Die In 1 Month. Feed The Flock of the SDA Slaughter. Cutting Down Christmas Trees: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrdC7ul6oto&t=28s
The Greatest SDA Apostasy In Present Truth: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW
