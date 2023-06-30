Create New Account
Nigel Farage Cancelled by his Bank with 'No Explanation' - GBNews
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
69 Subscribers
174 views
Published Yesterday

'Unless this rot is stopped, in times to come you at home may say things on Twitter or Facebook that result in you losing your bank account too.'

Nigel Farage discusses his bank closing his account, along with the accounts of members of his family, with 'no explanation'.

JunE 29, 2023 #banking #cancelculture #nigelfarage

Keywords
nwonew world orderslaverynigel faragesubmissionglobal tyrannygreat resetgbnewsunfoldingbank cancelled

