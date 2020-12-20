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Saxon - The Power And The Glory (Passchendaele)
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24 views • December 20, 2020
I'm a soldier of fortune
I'm trained and I'm ready to kill
Put me to battle
I'll follow the sound of the gun
Give me an order
Command me, I'll fire at will
I've got no emotions
I'm living with thunder and steel
I don't hear your lies
All I hear are your battle cries
I'm a soldier of fortune
I'm trained and I'm ready to die
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight
A cold death awaits me tonight
If I stumble or fall
My friends lay around me
Their bodies all tattered and torn
But mine is not to reason why
Mine is just to do or die
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight
Can you feel the power?
Can you feel the glory?
Can you feel the power?
Can you feel the glory?
Can you feel the power?
Is it with you tonight?
I'm fighting for freedom
I'm safe, I've got God on my side
What price in life
Can you justify your battle hymn
The General says we'll will win the war
Just sacrificed a thousand more, yeah
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, yeah
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight, tonight, yeah
I'm trained and I'm ready to kill
Put me to battle
I'll follow the sound of the gun
Give me an order
Command me, I'll fire at will
I've got no emotions
I'm living with thunder and steel
I don't hear your lies
All I hear are your battle cries
I'm a soldier of fortune
I'm trained and I'm ready to die
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight
A cold death awaits me tonight
If I stumble or fall
My friends lay around me
Their bodies all tattered and torn
But mine is not to reason why
Mine is just to do or die
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight
Can you feel the power?
Can you feel the glory?
Can you feel the power?
Can you feel the glory?
Can you feel the power?
Is it with you tonight?
I'm fighting for freedom
I'm safe, I've got God on my side
What price in life
Can you justify your battle hymn
The General says we'll will win the war
Just sacrificed a thousand more, yeah
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, yeah
To the power and the glory
Raise your glasses high
To the power and the glory
Be with me tonight, tonight, yeah
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