Saxon - The Power And The Glory (Passchendaele)

I'm a soldier of fortune

I'm trained and I'm ready to kill

Put me to battle

I'll follow the sound of the gun

Give me an order

Command me, I'll fire at will

I've got no emotions

I'm living with thunder and steel

I don't hear your lies

All I hear are your battle cries

I'm a soldier of fortune

I'm trained and I'm ready to die

To the power and the glory

Raise your glasses high

To the power and the glory

Be with me tonight

A cold death awaits me tonight

If I stumble or fall

My friends lay around me

Their bodies all tattered and torn

But mine is not to reason why

Mine is just to do or die

To the power and the glory

Raise your glasses high

To the power and the glory

Be with me tonight

Can you feel the power?

Can you feel the glory?

Can you feel the power?

Can you feel the glory?

Can you feel the power?

Is it with you tonight?

I'm fighting for freedom

I'm safe, I've got God on my side

What price in life

Can you justify your battle hymn

The General says we'll will win the war

Just sacrificed a thousand more, yeah

To the power and the glory

Raise your glasses high

To the power and the glory

Be with me tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, yeah

To the power and the glory

Raise your glasses high

To the power and the glory

Be with me tonight, tonight, yeah