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[Repost] Shikimic Acid Rich Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup - The COVID-19 Killer Recipe
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846 views • July 05, 2021
This shikimic acid rich beef noodle soup is awesome! Enjoy!
✅ Ingredients:
3-pounds of washed/detoxed beef.
2-tablespoons of organic star anise.
2-tablespoons of organic fennel seeds.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered cinnamon.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered ginger.
1 whole organic ginger, sliced.
1 whole organic garlics, sliced.
3-cups of organic onion, sliced.
3-cups of organic carrot, sliced.
3-tablespoons of organic olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic chili powder.
1-tablespoon of organic chili bean paste.
3-tablespoons of kelp broth.
1/2 gallon of reishi mushroom tea or purified/filtered water.
1-cup of reishi mushroom infused brandy.
1-cup of organic ginger infused brandy.
1 whole can organic tomato.
200g of organic white wheat noodles.
✅ Tags:
#BeefNoodleSoup #StarAnise #FennelSeeds
✅ Ingredients:
3-pounds of washed/detoxed beef.
2-tablespoons of organic star anise.
2-tablespoons of organic fennel seeds.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered cinnamon.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered ginger.
1 whole organic ginger, sliced.
1 whole organic garlics, sliced.
3-cups of organic onion, sliced.
3-cups of organic carrot, sliced.
3-tablespoons of organic olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic chili powder.
1-tablespoon of organic chili bean paste.
3-tablespoons of kelp broth.
1/2 gallon of reishi mushroom tea or purified/filtered water.
1-cup of reishi mushroom infused brandy.
1-cup of organic ginger infused brandy.
1 whole can organic tomato.
200g of organic white wheat noodles.
✅ Tags:
#BeefNoodleSoup #StarAnise #FennelSeeds
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