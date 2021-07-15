© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW NORMAL WATCH: #323 FRANCE AND GREECE INTRODUCE MANDATORY KILL SHOTS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • July 15, 2021
DW News:
France and Greece are introducing mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers in a bid to tackle increasing coronavirus infection rates. On Monday Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis ordered all staff in hospitals and retirement homes to book an appointment before mid-August, saying: "The country is not going to close down because of the attitude of some people." In France, President Macron has announced a September deadline for a medical workers to be inoculated. And he said the option of a compulsory vaccination for every citizen is also on the table.
France and Greece are introducing mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers in a bid to tackle increasing coronavirus infection rates. On Monday Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis ordered all staff in hospitals and retirement homes to book an appointment before mid-August, saying: "The country is not going to close down because of the attitude of some people." In France, President Macron has announced a September deadline for a medical workers to be inoculated. And he said the option of a compulsory vaccination for every citizen is also on the table.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.