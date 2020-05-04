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MAJOR SHOCKING REVELATIONS ON DOJ & FBI COVER-UP OF SETH RICH INVESTIGATION 1910-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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19 views • May 04, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1910 - Thursday - April 30, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/C3EAJ02tO0k 
 
MAJOR SHOCKING REVELATIONS ON DOJ & FBI COVER-UP OF SETH RICH INVESTIGATION 1910-6P
More evidence confirms more FBI and Mueller gang lies and cover ups.  This time a Deep State Anti-Trump former Assistant US Attorney claimed under oath that the FBI did examine Seth Rich’s computer and that she met with an FBI Agent and prosecutor from the Mueller gang.  This indicates the meeting should have been recorded in a form 302 but the FBI continues to claim no records related to Seth Rich are available ..  MAJOR SHOCKING REVELATIONS ON DOJ & FBI COVER-UP OF SETH RICH INVESTIGATION – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/PzXi30qC9dn 

GUEST: Ty Clevenger describes himself as a - Former-cop, Former-journalist, disgruntled lawyer, muckraking blogger, and cheerful optimist. The Dallas Morning news said about Mr. Clevenger: Ty Clevenger is a marked man, not in organized crime circles, but in the legal world of judges and lawyers. He has been called the craziest but bravest Texas lawyer who took on Ken Paxton, and federal judges.. All of these things may be true but they also make him a National treasure.   Mr. Clevenger downplays his role in the struggle to reform our Judicial System by simply referring to himself as  "just a Lawyer and blogger"  but in 2016 he was one of the first high profile attorneys to file grievances with the D.C. Bar and with bar associations in New York, Maryland and Arkansas against the following notables: Hillary Clinton, about her email problem.  Her top aide, Cheryl Mills over same.    FBI Director James Comey and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch for mishandling the email case. Clinton lawyer David Kendall for deleting the Clinton emails.   http://lawflog.com/?author=1
 
 
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