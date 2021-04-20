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MIRACOPA COUNTY DOMINION LEAKER
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51 views • April 20, 2021
Democrat 2021 Strategy for 2021: They intend to get heavily involved in all the school boards and precinct elections that come up at the end of 2021. Democrats are planting people down in rural areas to get those places to flip blue etc.
Regarding the audit, former Democrat County Recorder Adrian Fontes (https://www.yavdem.org/) is rooting for Dominion. He noted that Maricopa spent massively on Dominion under County Recorder Helen Purcell. And she was re-elected nine times. So such a system is good for Republicans and Democrats.
Reporting is done by someone banned from FB. But the video is on FB livestream https://www.yavdem.org/
Regarding the audit, former Democrat County Recorder Adrian Fontes (https://www.yavdem.org/) is rooting for Dominion. He noted that Maricopa spent massively on Dominion under County Recorder Helen Purcell. And she was re-elected nine times. So such a system is good for Republicans and Democrats.
Reporting is done by someone banned from FB. But the video is on FB livestream https://www.yavdem.org/
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