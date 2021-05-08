DISRESPECTFUL & OUTRAGEOUS BEHAVIOUR OF ORTHODOX JEWS AT WARSAW OKECIE AIRPORT IN POLAND

What the fuck is wrong with these people? This incident took place on the 21st of April 2021 at Warsaw Okecie Airport in Poland. Despite social distancing & mandatory mask wearing rules Jews decided to completely disrespect and ignore them. Another worth mentioning fact is that Polish authorities completely ignored that incident and did not intervene. Polish authorities penalise Polish citizens for not wearing a mask in public spaces as well as forcefully disperse any gatherings. Yet, Jews are allowed to do pretty much what they see fit. You may think, well, it must be something more into this; some sort of hidden context not shown, some reason for their behaviour. Well, the reason is this: Due to implementation of political correctness; long-lasting anti-semitism propaganda of lies; corrupting politicians by Jewish lobbies (read: ADL - Anti Defamation League) and treasonous deeds of successive Polish governments Jews have become bolder and bolder in Poland. This is not a conspiracy theory. That's pure fact and if you don't like it or disagree with it - tough shit.