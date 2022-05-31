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3rd Great Awakening - Revival is Coming! - - Tom Davis, Amber Rose Ministries #taniajoy
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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20 views • May 31, 2022
The birth pangs have started, revival is on the horizon! Those that understand how to rest and live in the secret place will be launched into leadership roles in the coming days! We have entered the 3rd great awakening already. Jesus must be your foundation in order to get through the days ahead! Is Jesus your rock?

For more information about Tom Davis:
https://www.healingpackage.com
https://www.amberrosemusic.com

Contact Tom - [email protected]
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Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
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Isaiah 61:3

#taniajoy #beautyforashes #dougbillings #tomdavis #greatawakening #revival
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revivalgreat awakeningbeauty for ashesgreat resetclay clarkdoug billingstania joytania joy gibsontom davisamber rose
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