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Episode 46 - Islam: Threat Forgotten
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30 views • December 13, 2021
Join Jeff and two very special guests; Dr. Bill Warner and IQ Al Rassooli. The topic is the threat of Islam to Western Civilizations.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Dr. Bill Warner: www.politicalislam.com
IQ Al Rassooli's books are available on Amazon.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Dr. Bill Warner: www.politicalislam.com
IQ Al Rassooli's books are available on Amazon.
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