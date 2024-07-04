Dementia Joe Is A Global Hazard

It is clear that Joe Biden has onset dementia and he has no business being in a leadership role for the United States. It is obvious Trump is going to win the next election which is why the Democrats will make sure they start some kind of a war with Russia so they can cancel the elections.

This is a very dangerous time to be in America and Americans need to arm up because it is not going to be pretty when Civil War breaks out---and it is going to break out.

#usa #Maga #Trump #Trump2024 #Biden2024 #BidenIsAFailure #LetsGoBranden