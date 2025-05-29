© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tel-a-vision broadcast from sometime during the 1900's
At the World's Fair in Paris [1900], the first International Congress of Electricity was held. That is where Russian Constantin Perskyi made the first known use of the word "television." Soon after 1900, the momentum shifted from ideas and discussions to the physical development of television systems.
Bell Telephone and the U.S. Department of Commerce conducted the first long-distance use of television that took place between Washington, D.C., and New York City on April 7, 1927. Philo Farnsworth files for a patent on the first completely electronic television system, which he called the Image Dissector.
In 1929 John Baird opens the first TV studio.
In 1936 About 200 television sets are in use worldwide.