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U.S. German Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich- We have evidence that the ICC and the European Court for Human Rights has been infiltrated. 25% of the judges have been paid for by Soros & Gates.
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180 views • February 13, 2022
GITMO TV, [2/13/2022 10:51 AM]
[Forwarded from TruckersForFreedom]
IMPORTANT NEWS: U.S. German Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich gives additional remarks about the Gand Jury Investigation. We have evidence that the ICC and the European Court for Human Rights has been infiltrated. 25% of the judges have been paid for by Soros & Gates. Make this viral so that we fire those judges, until it is too late.
Follow us on gettr now: https://gettr.com/user/truckers4fredom
Share
And on twitter: https://twitter.com/trackthedream to tell the truth also on that platform
[Forwarded from TruckersForFreedom]
IMPORTANT NEWS: U.S. German Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich gives additional remarks about the Gand Jury Investigation. We have evidence that the ICC and the European Court for Human Rights has been infiltrated. 25% of the judges have been paid for by Soros & Gates. Make this viral so that we fire those judges, until it is too late.
Follow us on gettr now: https://gettr.com/user/truckers4fredom
Share
And on twitter: https://twitter.com/trackthedream to tell the truth also on that platform
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