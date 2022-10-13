Digital Money & ID To Control Humanity In Buying And Selling

84,163 views Premiered Sep 15, 2022 In Episode 133 we discuss the world wide push towards Digital Identities for all people. All the central banks are also pushing to introduce Digital currencies, which will be linked to the Digital Identities. Digital surveillance will enable the powers that be to keep an eye on, and track citizens' spending, earning and more. What does God say about all these things?