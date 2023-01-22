https://gettr.com/post/p25nuz1b2e7 2023.01.20 Japan has let go of all their hesitations, they want be the one in charge of Asia. They have already signed military garrison with the UK and they want to be the weapons manufacture for US and Europe. They have figured out the American missile defense system NMD and TMD.

日本已经彻底放下一切负担，要当亚洲老大，并与英国签了互相驻军等协议，还要做欧洲、美国武器加工厂。