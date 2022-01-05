© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Motorcycle dealership burns to the ground in Medellin, Colombia . Cannabis JImmy on the scene reporting fresh info on the fire. Motos melted. I love fire trucks. This one is really nice.
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 05, 2022
Some of these motos were burned and melted beyond belief. Must have been a really hot fire. Think of the gas and oil in the bikes that burned.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.