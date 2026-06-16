Dr. Anthony Fauci said, 'People are not afraid enough, so they won't listen', notes Scott Atlas, MD

"Dr. Fauci at one point leaned over this oval conference table and said, one of the problems is the public is not afraid enough."

"I was shocked to hear something like this."

"I interrupted."

"I said, can you repeat that?"

"Dr. Fauci said, that's the problem."

"The people are not afraid enough, so they won't listen."

"I said that's not the way public health is supposed to be done."

"It's unethical... to use fear in an emergency to manipulate people."





Scott Atlas, MD served as a Special Advisor to the President and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, July to December 2020.

The interview was done by the Wall Street Journal, and posted on June 9, 2026 here:

https://www.wsj.com/video/series/opinion-docs/wsj-opinion-the-lockdown-dissidents/179C024E-10D0-4428-AF47-2941CDB5CC83

----------------

More about Scott Atlas, MD is posted here:

https://www.hoover.org/profiles/scott-w-atlas

-----------------------

Mirrored - Fat News

-----------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!