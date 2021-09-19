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Sarah Palin Announces She Hasn't Got The Covid Jab
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3281 views • September 19, 2021
By The Scoop
Published September 18, 2021 at 7:00pm
thegatewaypundit.com
Excerpt:
"Sarah Palin has said that she has not received the COVID-19 vaccination shot because she 'believes in science'"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/sarah-palin-announces-unvaccinated-believes-science-dr-drew-backs-claims/
Published September 18, 2021 at 7:00pm
thegatewaypundit.com
Excerpt:
"Sarah Palin has said that she has not received the COVID-19 vaccination shot because she 'believes in science'"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/sarah-palin-announces-unvaccinated-believes-science-dr-drew-backs-claims/
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