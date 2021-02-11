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Coronavirus Update, Kids Banned From Playgrounds
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10 views • February 11, 2021
Andre Walker makes an assessment on the non sensical policies. It gets evermore convincingly like, lives do not matter. This an out and out assault, we are in a war. It is nothing to do with a make belief virus, we are all under attack.
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