Elon Musk's Ukraine Peace Proposal Slammed By Ukraine Officials

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 4, 2022





Tesla and Space-X chief Elon Musk got a taste of the vitriol delved out to anyone who challenges the Ukraine narrative, as his Tweeted proposal to begin discussions on ending the Russia-Ukraine war was incinerated by pro-Ukraine Twitter users. Ukraine's president himself got into the act, slamming the very person who provided Ukraine with Starlink technology to save Ukraine's Internet. Also today, former Pentagon senior official Col. Doug Macgregor on who might be responsible for Nordstream sabotage.

