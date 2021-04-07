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It's Time To Get Real About VACCINES
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386 views • April 07, 2021
A BGB reproduction of a video by Jerry Day. So you thought (like the majority of the public) that all vaccines are safe and effective? VERY wrong.
This video is an eye opener for everyone that has been fed and believed the lies about vaccines. It all boils down to money, influence and power. It is in Big Pharma's interest to keep people sick, and not make them healthy - otherwise they would be out of business.
Stark truths about the pharmaceutical companies that you need to know, before you have any more jabs - and ESPECIALLY if you've been considering getting the experimental and untested mRNA injection. The reality is not what you think.
More info. at https://biggeesblog.cymru
This video is an eye opener for everyone that has been fed and believed the lies about vaccines. It all boils down to money, influence and power. It is in Big Pharma's interest to keep people sick, and not make them healthy - otherwise they would be out of business.
Stark truths about the pharmaceutical companies that you need to know, before you have any more jabs - and ESPECIALLY if you've been considering getting the experimental and untested mRNA injection. The reality is not what you think.
More info. at https://biggeesblog.cymru
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