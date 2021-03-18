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Are We Being Tested or Nanochipped ?
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514 views • March 18, 2021
Nanochips can easily fit on the nasal testing swab. Shows the comparison between a cotton Q-tip and the silver clinging fibres of the PCR test sticks which are inserted near the brain. Video shows similarities between Morgellons disease and the PCR test.
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