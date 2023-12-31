Create New Account
Wounded Tigress Gave Her Cubs To This Man. What He Did Next is Unbelievable!
Dec 22, 2023


Whilst on an expedition hunt Henry came across something he never thought he would! Feeling like he was being stalked he couldn’t help but spin around to see what it was. When he discovered the sneaking culprit to be a tigress he knew he had limited choices, one being with the gun he had. But then something curious happened that changed everything…


