The Professional Gaslighting of Targets of Coordinated Stalking and Harassment: Diagnosis ‒ Drug Abuse, Mental Illness, Brain Damage | Targeting Programme (2013) (Mirror)

(This is a mirrored video presentation.)





𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙣 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙘 𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚

Videos

a-war-without-guns, ‘“Community Policing” as Covert, Persecutory Tool of the Corrupt State’ (2020):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/r1u0Rmm79jRW

Dr X_ on the Targeting Programme: Systematic Stalking, Directed Conversation, DEWs, &c. (2019):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/F59630GxzibO

James Harken, ‘“Community Policing”’ as Extra-judicial, Collective-punishment Game: State-sanctioned Zersetzung (2017):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bdV7pBzeFKM

the iceman cometh, ‘The Psychology, Methodology, and Tactics of the State-sanctioned, Stalking-and-Harassment, Targeting Programme’ (2015–2016):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/3pSem6jNyIs8

Mark M. Rich, New World War: State-sanctioned Stratagems of Domestic Terrorism (2015–2021):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/k9SIJMpGFfnP





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original air date: Thursday, 9 January 2014 (filmed in October 2013)

Title of episode: I Swear I'm Being Cyber Stalked, Wiretapped and Followed

Season and episode numbers: season 12, episode 78

Television programme: Dr. Phil (2002–2023)

Original source (mirror): https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgtblXMvTepV

Upload date of mirrored source: Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Title of mirrored source: Gang Stalking Program on Dr Phil (USA)

Presenter (host, interviewer): Phillip Calvin McGraw (b. 1950)

Guest on show (interviewee): Matt Barasch

Upload date of mirror: Wednesday, 28 January 2026 (PST; UTC)

Episode description* (𝘴𝘪𝘤):

For the past four years, Matt, 51, claims that he has been stalked by thousands of people affiliated with a group that he calls “The Organization.” Matt says that he believes his stalkers are “cyber geeks” who have nothing better to do with their time and resources than terrorize him. He insists that they have hacked into his computers and cell phones, tracked him using GPS devices and hidden cameras and even followed him in person — and he says that he has the evidence to prove it. Hear what Matt says he uncovered — and what two of his longtime friends have to say. Do they believe he's being stalked? Then, Dr. Phil enlists the help of a private investigator to examine Matt's computers and other electronics for evidence of tampering — what does he find? Plus, Matt admits to past drug use involving methamphetamine but says that he's been clean for six months. He agrees to both a drug test and a mental evaluation to prove that his claims are valid -- what will the results show? Can Dr. Phil help him finally put his worries to rest — and reclaim his life?

