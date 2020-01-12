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Self Monitoring, Keeping Your "Head In the Game" and Dual N Back
jroseland
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6 views • January 12, 2020
About 30 sessions into my Dual N-Back training practice I realized an interesting personal development take away, that a cognitive psychologist would describe as domain-general, meaning that it has transfer effects that influence my life when I'm not playing the Dual N-Back game.

Learn more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-power-products/633-self-monitoring-compartmentalization
Tyler w/Real Social Dynamics Meditation Video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8a5fO8jE7mc
Join the Dual N-Back Habit on Coach.me
https://www.coach.me/plans/16229-brain-training

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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Keywords
historymindfulnessself monitoringbrain trainingdual n back
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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