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154) Dr. Carrie Madej on the EMF question - 'Is Their “Shot” Putting YOU at Risk?'
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233 views • April 29, 2021
Fom the thinking episode with Dr Palevsky & Dr Tenpenny and their special guests Dr Carrie Madej, Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr Lee Merritt. Moderated by Maureen MacDonald.
Dr Lawrence Palevsky | April 23rd, 2021
Is Their “Shot” Putting YOU at Risk? https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f/Critically-Thinking-with-Dr.-T-and-Dr.-P---Episode-44:b
More sources:
20) Smart Meter Documentary (2017) Official 'Take Back Your Power': https://www.brighteon.com/c584b129-afd3-43ce-8a2f-5cdb3c0e4574
Snippets from:
12) https://www.brighteon.com/2c6df0c2-e2aa-4ac7-8aec-1c08ca542c01
13) https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c
14) https://www.brighteon.com/49cb0dcf-b0c4-43be-9813-1fb0469c6745
Magda Havas | 22/03/2010
Live Blood & Electrosmog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7E36zGHxRw
152) New 5G unlicensed frequencies (health effects - 2017)
https://www.brighteon.com/a1e7114a-e459-450f-b221-a0b1a3a3f291
Real health effect:
23) "The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane" - Dr. Martin Pall to the NIH (2018): https://www.brighteon.com/2cd4abef-c260-4c35-9049-42850d749390
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
Dr Lawrence Palevsky | April 23rd, 2021
Is Their “Shot” Putting YOU at Risk? https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f/Critically-Thinking-with-Dr.-T-and-Dr.-P---Episode-44:b
More sources:
20) Smart Meter Documentary (2017) Official 'Take Back Your Power': https://www.brighteon.com/c584b129-afd3-43ce-8a2f-5cdb3c0e4574
Snippets from:
12) https://www.brighteon.com/2c6df0c2-e2aa-4ac7-8aec-1c08ca542c01
13) https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c
14) https://www.brighteon.com/49cb0dcf-b0c4-43be-9813-1fb0469c6745
Magda Havas | 22/03/2010
Live Blood & Electrosmog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7E36zGHxRw
152) New 5G unlicensed frequencies (health effects - 2017)
https://www.brighteon.com/a1e7114a-e459-450f-b221-a0b1a3a3f291
Real health effect:
23) "The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane" - Dr. Martin Pall to the NIH (2018): https://www.brighteon.com/2cd4abef-c260-4c35-9049-42850d749390
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
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