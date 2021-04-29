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154) Dr. Carrie Madej on the EMF question - 'Is Their “Shot” Putting YOU at Risk?'
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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233 views • April 29, 2021
Fom the thinking episode with Dr Palevsky & Dr Tenpenny and their special guests Dr Carrie Madej, Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr Lee Merritt. Moderated by Maureen MacDonald.
Dr Lawrence Palevsky | April 23rd, 2021
Is Their “Shot” Putting YOU at Risk? https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f/Critically-Thinking-with-Dr.-T-and-Dr.-P---Episode-44:b

More sources:
20) Smart Meter Documentary (2017) Official 'Take Back Your Power': https://www.brighteon.com/c584b129-afd3-43ce-8a2f-5cdb3c0e4574
Snippets from:
12) https://www.brighteon.com/2c6df0c2-e2aa-4ac7-8aec-1c08ca542c01
13) https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c
14) https://www.brighteon.com/49cb0dcf-b0c4-43be-9813-1fb0469c6745

Magda Havas | 22/03/2010
Live Blood & Electrosmog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7E36zGHxRw
152) New 5G unlicensed frequencies (health effects - 2017)
https://www.brighteon.com/a1e7114a-e459-450f-b221-a0b1a3a3f291

Real health effect:
23) "The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane" - Dr. Martin Pall to the NIH (2018): https://www.brighteon.com/2cd4abef-c260-4c35-9049-42850d749390
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
Keywords
emfradiationvaccineriskjabshotnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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