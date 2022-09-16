Church - The Hospital for the broken

The church is not a building! We, the temples of the Holy Spirit, are the church! The Body of Christ assembly!





Grace and peace be unto you beloved brothers and sisters, in the name of AHAYAH and his Son YASHAYAH HA MASHAYACH/ JESUS THE CHRIST.

All praise, honor and glory to our HEAVENLY FATHER. Amen





Acts 4:12 kjv

And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”



Romans 8:1-4 kjv

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.





Revelation 12:11 kjv

And they overcame him by the blood of the lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.



"The Believers Field Manual by Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/2r4b4jhbfhrpk9g/The_Believers_Field_Manual_by_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"Das Feldhandbuch der Gläubigen von Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/cmea4v9zyjrc4nh/Das_Feldhandbuch_der_Gl%25C3%25A4ubigen_von_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file



"Darkness To Light - Child Sexual Abuse Statistics"

Download:

https://www.d2l.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/all_statistics_20150619.pdf



"Albert Pike and Three World Wars"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/g50rmujt58cea92/Albert_Pike_and_Three_World_Wars.pdf/file



"Albert Pike und die drei Weltkriege"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/i9j2xiy4bx5nsss/Albert_Pike_und_die_drei_Weltkriege.pdf/file



"The secret covenant"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/3oxbw83v1jbgsoq/The_secret_covenant.pdf/file



"Der geheime Bund"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/mc7wammgsib86pn/Der_geheime_Bund.pdf/file





