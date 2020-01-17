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Peter Navarro: These are the greatest days in American trade history
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11 views • January 17, 2020
January 16, 2020 by sundance
White House Manufacturing Policy Advisor, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox Business with Charles Payne to discuss the ramification of China ‘phase-one’ and the USMCA for the middle-class blue-collar economy.
Source: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/16/peter-navarro-the-two-greatest-days-in-u-s-trade-policy-history/
White House Manufacturing Policy Advisor, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox Business with Charles Payne to discuss the ramification of China ‘phase-one’ and the USMCA for the middle-class blue-collar economy.
Source: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/16/peter-navarro-the-two-greatest-days-in-u-s-trade-policy-history/
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