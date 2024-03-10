Alex Jones Channels Obi-Wan

In one of the most powerful segments of The Alex Jones Show, Alex channels Obi-Wan Kenobi and quotes his mother's Spartan advice, "Come home with your shield or on it".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.