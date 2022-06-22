There Are No Studies on Little Kids Showing the COVID Vaccine Is Safe and Kids Are Dying

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https://gnews.org/post/p9th67e5
06/20/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: I’ve been telling you that kids are dying. There are no studies on little kids showing it safe. We’ve seen not just the 50 babies that these Israeli journalists found had multi organ system failure, seizures, and so on, but we’ve also seen that at every life stage of gestation and reproduction, there have been harms revealed in the Pfizer documents.