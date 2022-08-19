X22 REPORT Ep. 2853b - Red October, Declas Brings It All Down, There Is No Where To Hide, Showtime

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2853b - August 18, 2022

Red October, Declas Brings It All Down, There Is No Where To Hide, Showtime

The [DS] reacting out of fear, they stormed Trump's home to cover their tracks, the cover up always gets you. Now they are scrambling so they will be left with one option, to create chaos when Trump releases the declassified information. The plan has been prepped and warmed. Red October is coming and the red wave is going to hit. Showtime



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