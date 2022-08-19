X22 REPORT Ep. 2853b - Red October, Declas Brings It All Down, There Is No Where To Hide, Showtime

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2853b - August 18, 2022
Red October, Declas Brings It All Down, There Is No Where To Hide, Showtime
The [DS] reacting out of fear, they stormed Trump's home to cover their tracks, the cover up always gets you. Now they are scrambling so they will be left with one option, to create chaos when Trump releases the declassified information. The plan has been prepped and warmed. Red October is coming and the red wave is going to hit. Showtime
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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