Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecy Fulfilling in Canada: Tyrannical Trudeau in Trouble, Overreach Overruled
channel image
Ark of Grace Ministries
29 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

Join Amanda as she shares Words from the Lord coming to pass. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the Canadian truck convoy protest during the pandemic has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many accusing him of an abuse of power. Calls for Trudeau's resignation have intensified as citizens express concerns over alleged overreach and infringement on civil liberties. Tune in Feb. 1 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023


Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners



Keywords
prophecycanadaword from the lordamanda graceark of grace ministries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket