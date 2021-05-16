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ISRAEL DESTROYS 'ASSOCIATED PRESS' MEDIA BUILDING & ISRAEL FLAG BURNED ACROSS THE WORLD IN PROTEST
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30 views • May 16, 2021
CEO of Associated Press ‘shocked, horrified’ over Israeli attack on Gaza bureau.
CEO of Associated Press ‘shocked, horrified’ over Israeli attack on Gaza bureau
Building in Gaza housing media outlets destroyed by targeted Israeli military strike.
A building that has housed international media offices including Al Jazeera’s in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike that totally demolished the structure.
It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the attack. Images showed the building crashing to the ground after being bombed as dust and debris flew into air.
Residents of the building, which also houses The Associated Press bureau, had been warned of the strike an hour prior.
The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.
CEO of Associated Press ‘shocked, horrified’ over Israeli attack on Gaza bureau
Building in Gaza housing media outlets destroyed by targeted Israeli military strike.
A building that has housed international media offices including Al Jazeera’s in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike that totally demolished the structure.
It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the attack. Images showed the building crashing to the ground after being bombed as dust and debris flew into air.
Residents of the building, which also houses The Associated Press bureau, had been warned of the strike an hour prior.
The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.
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