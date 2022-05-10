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VAERS REPORTS HEAVILY DELETED 4TH WEEK IN A ROW!
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300 views • May 10, 2022
13,368 Covid-19 reports deleted to date. About 6,200 Deleted in last four weeks, ~75 of which are DEATHS, ~159 Permanent Disabilities, ~300 Hospitalizations, ~80 Life Threatening events.
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