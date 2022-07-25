You will own nothing... and... be happy? Prophecy

Prophetic word, given on 2022/07/23 around 8:45 in the morningSpeaks about the two groups, the one that will own nothing and the other own everything.

Who owns what and who will truly be happy?





Scriptures:

John 12:40

Revelation 6:16

Matthew 18:22

Isiah 61:3

Revelation 10:9-10

Revelation 1:5

Jeremiah 31:34, Hebrews 10:17

Matthew 7:24-27

Judges 16:23-30

1 Kings 18:44, Haggai 2:9, Joel 2:23

Luke 21:36





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-23-you-will-own-nothing-and-be-happy/





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https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski