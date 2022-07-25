You will own nothing... and... be happy? Prophecy

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Prophetic word, given on 2022/07/23 around 8:45 in the morningSpeaks about the two groups, the one that will own nothing and the other own everything.
Who owns what and who will truly be happy?
Scriptures:
John 12:40
Revelation 6:16
Matthew 18:22
Isiah 61:3
Revelation 10:9-10
Revelation 1:5
Jeremiah 31:34, Hebrews 10:17
Matthew 7:24-27
Judges 16:23-30
1 Kings 18:44, Haggai 2:9, Joel 2:23
Luke 21:36
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-23-you-will-own-nothing-and-be-happy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski