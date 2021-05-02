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Philippians 1-4 When You realize that Denominationalists murdered the Lord - everything changes!
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20 views • May 02, 2021
There is no way that the Lord God almighty will allow evil men to destroy this nation!
It is time for men to wake up out of our slumber and understand the will of the Lord that has been hidden, Eph. 1:9; 5:17; 1 Cor. 2:7! Subjective truth from man is why Adam and Eve were cast out of the Garden of Eden. For 6,000 years, man has been under the subjective truth of men - which is the cause of human suffering Gen. 2:17; Jer. 10:23; 2 Thess. 2:3-11; Rom. 3:4. But for one thousand years, Christ will rule over humanity from heaven, bringing to man salvation and freedom from every wind of doctrine of men John 8:32. Christ's rule over men was interrupted by 1680 years of denominationalism, but it is time for all men everywhere to repent Acts 17:30. It is time to humble ourselves as little children Matt. 18:3, 4. It is time to be "poor in spirit", Matt. 5:1 and start preparing ourselves for the great wedding feast in the 2nd age of the Kingdom.
Proof that the Perfect Law of Liberty is as high as the heavens above the bibles of men - https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.htmlhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1UxUMfJnkDmHEZBiDqV7gI0PHcXr0GVag/viewhttps://therodofiron.org/
?page_id=263@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
It is time for men to wake up out of our slumber and understand the will of the Lord that has been hidden, Eph. 1:9; 5:17; 1 Cor. 2:7! Subjective truth from man is why Adam and Eve were cast out of the Garden of Eden. For 6,000 years, man has been under the subjective truth of men - which is the cause of human suffering Gen. 2:17; Jer. 10:23; 2 Thess. 2:3-11; Rom. 3:4. But for one thousand years, Christ will rule over humanity from heaven, bringing to man salvation and freedom from every wind of doctrine of men John 8:32. Christ's rule over men was interrupted by 1680 years of denominationalism, but it is time for all men everywhere to repent Acts 17:30. It is time to humble ourselves as little children Matt. 18:3, 4. It is time to be "poor in spirit", Matt. 5:1 and start preparing ourselves for the great wedding feast in the 2nd age of the Kingdom.
Proof that the Perfect Law of Liberty is as high as the heavens above the bibles of men - https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.htmlhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1UxUMfJnkDmHEZBiDqV7gI0PHcXr0GVag/viewhttps://therodofiron.org/
?page_id=263@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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