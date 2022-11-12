Create New Account
We Will Never Lockdown Again. This Is The Hill We Die On. Never Again! RSV is Not an Emergency
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 days ago

We Will Never Lockdown Again. This Is The Hill We Die On. Never Again! RSV is Not an Emergency

Human Rights Attorney, Lee Dundas


You are the new 4th Reich and I have news for you today. We will not be locking down or taking funding over RSV which has a 0.0000047% death rate

It is 4 in 1,000,000

This is nowhere near an emergency


You will not get more blood money into this county

To do so is fraud


You will not mask us, you will quarantine the well or the sick. You will not keep our kids out of school and damn right you are not going to cripple our businesses anymore

