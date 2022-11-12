We Will Never Lockdown Again. This Is The Hill We Die On. Never Again! RSV is Not an Emergency

Human Rights Attorney, Lee Dundas





You are the new 4th Reich and I have news for you today. We will not be locking down or taking funding over RSV which has a 0.0000047% death rate

It is 4 in 1,000,000

This is nowhere near an emergency





You will not get more blood money into this county

To do so is fraud





You will not mask us, you will quarantine the well or the sick. You will not keep our kids out of school and damn right you are not going to cripple our businesses anymore