© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Will Never Lockdown Again. This Is The Hill We Die On. Never Again! RSV is Not an Emergency
Human Rights Attorney, Lee Dundas
You are the new 4th Reich and I have news for you today. We will not be locking down or taking funding over RSV which has a 0.0000047% death rate
It is 4 in 1,000,000
This is nowhere near an emergency
You will not get more blood money into this county
To do so is fraud
You will not mask us, you will quarantine the well or the sick. You will not keep our kids out of school and damn right you are not going to cripple our businesses anymore