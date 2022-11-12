We Will Never Lockdown Again. This Is The Hill We Die On. Never Again! RSV is Not an Emergency
Human Rights Attorney, Lee Dundas
You are the new 4th Reich and I have news for you today. We will not be locking down or taking funding over RSV which has a 0.0000047% death rate
It is 4 in 1,000,000
This is nowhere near an emergency
You will not get more blood money into this county
To do so is fraud
You will not mask us, you will quarantine the well or the sick. You will not keep our kids out of school and damn right you are not going to cripple our businesses anymore
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.