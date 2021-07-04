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Have People Forgotten What Independence Day Is All About? Let Me Remind You
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31 views • July 04, 2021
Many in the united States have forgotten the pledge of our forefathers concerning their lives, fortunes and sacred honors to gain independence and govern themselves rather than stay under the oppressive hand of King George III. We'll take a look at the Declaration of Independence in the first hour and then in the second hour, author David Risselada joins me to discuss his new book "Without a Shot Indeed: Inducing Compliance to Tyranny Through Conditioning and Persuasion."
Get David's book here: https://amzn.to/3ym4pC8
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/have-people-forgotten-what-independence-day-is-all-about-let-me-remind-you/
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Get David's book here: https://amzn.to/3ym4pC8
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/have-people-forgotten-what-independence-day-is-all-about-let-me-remind-you/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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