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Have People Forgotten What Independence Day Is All About? Let Me Remind You
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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31 views • July 04, 2021
Many in the united States have forgotten the pledge of our forefathers concerning their lives, fortunes and sacred honors to gain independence and govern themselves rather than stay under the oppressive hand of King George III. We'll take a look at the Declaration of Independence in the first hour and then in the second hour, author David Risselada joins me to discuss his new book "Without a Shot Indeed: Inducing Compliance to Tyranny Through Conditioning and Persuasion."

Get David's book here: https://amzn.to/3ym4pC8

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/have-people-forgotten-what-independence-day-is-all-about-let-me-remind-you/

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Keywords
independence daymind controldeclaration of independencecommunismjuly 4tim brownsons of libertysetting brushfireswar for independencedavid risselada
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