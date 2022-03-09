THE HIGHLIGHTER IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD! - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-highlighter/
As you know by now, #SolutionsWatch doesn't just highlight the Big Ideas for changing the world; it also showcases the little ideas that can improve your life. As little ideas go, this week's idea (online highlighting) probably seems like the littlest one of all, but actually it's revolutionized my online research. Find out more in this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch.