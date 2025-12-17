© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Don’t Want To Be A Missionary
Estie Martin
Estie is Missionary child, who had no intention of following in her parent’s footsteps. Join us as she tell us about the path God led her to help start a ministry in Italy, that is reaching a basically ‘untapped’ people group with the
Più Forti Project
You’re going to love this new ministry. Please help support it, so that many children and teens can be reached before God calls us all home.
