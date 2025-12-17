I Don’t Want To Be A Missionary

Estie Martin

Estie is Missionary child, who had no intention of following in her parent’s footsteps. Join us as she tell us about the path God led her to help start a ministry in Italy, that is reaching a basically ‘untapped’ people group with the

Più Forti Project

You’re going to love this new ministry. Please help support it, so that many children and teens can be reached before God calls us all home.

