The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East Highlights of the Week 20-26 December 2024⚡️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
60 views • 4 months ago

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week December 20 - 26, 2024

▪️Yemeni Houthis launched rockets and drones several times at targets inside Israel. No significant damage was caused, debris damaged several structures. At least 20 Israelis were injured during evacuation. 

▪️At the same time, Israeli forces are expanding their zone of control east of the occupied Golan Heights. In the Swisah neighborhood, IDF fighters fired shots to disperse local protests in response to their incursion. 


▪️In addition, a wave of demonstrations took place across Syria in areas where Christians are concentrated. The actions were sparked by the burning of a Christmas tree in al-Suqaylabiyah, the culmination of a string of attacks on religious sites.

▪️In parallel, throughout Syria, the new authorities have consistently sought out and “punished the enemies of the revolution.” At the same time, persons associated with the past administration are often killed without trial. 

▪️At the same time, there is still a slight resistance against “progressive jihadists”, with attacks recorded in the mountains of Tartus and Latakia provinces. And in Khirbet al-Ma'zah 14 militants of HTS recognized by the Russian Federation as terrorist organization were killed.


▪️Meanwhile, the SNA militants continue their attempts to occupy the Tishrin Dam site, where clashes have been taking place for a week. Arab-Kurdish militias are still holding the site despite Turkish air strikes on their positions.


▪️At the same time, Turkish forces are redeploying forces to the Suruc area, bringing in artillery and armored vehicles. Given the obvious difficulties in crossing the Euphrates, as well as the strategic role of the town of Ayn al-Arab, this is where we should expect their operation to begin.

▪️Also, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported the neutralization of several dozen members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party. Twenty members of Kurdish militias were eliminated on the territory of Syria, another one - on the territory of Iraq.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar

